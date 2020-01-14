Đề cử Oscar 2020: Joker dẫn đầu danh sách

Danh sách đề cử Oscar 2020 vừa được công bố và Joker là phim xuất hiện trong nhiều hạng mục đề cử nhất.

Bộ phim Joker đã dẫn đầu với 11 đề cử, trong đó có những hạng mục quan trọng như Phim hay nhất, Đạo diễn xuất sắc (Todd Phillips), Nam diễn viên chính xuất sắc (Joaquin Phoenix)… Bộ phim 1917 của Sam Mendes và Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood của Quentin Tarantino nhận được 10 đề cử.

Dưới đây là danh sách các đề cử của Oscar 2020:

Phim hay nhất

Phim Ký sinh trùng của Hàn Quốc đã được đề cử hạng mục Phim hay nhất. (Ảnh: NYTimes)

Ford v Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite

Nam diễn viên chính xuất sắc

(Từ trái sang phải) Adam Driver, Antonio Banderas, Joaquin Phoenix và Leonardo DiCaprio – những ứng cử viên của hạng mục Nam diễn viên chính xuất sắc. (Ảnh: NYTimes)

Antonio Banderas, phim Pain and Glory

Leonardo DiCaprio, phim Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Adam Driver, phim Marriage Story

Joaquin Phoenix, phim Joker

Jonathan Pryce, phim The Two Popes

Nữ diễn viên chính xuât sắc

Cynthia Erivo, phim Harriet

Scarlett Johansson, phim Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan, phim Little Women

Charlize Theron, phim Bombshell

Renee Zellweger, phim Judy

Nam diễn viên phụ xuất sắc

Tom Hanks, phim A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins, phim The Two Popes

Al Pacino, phim The Irishman

Joe Pesci, phim The Irishman

Brad Pitt, phim Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Nữ diễn viên phụ xuất sắc

Kathy Bates, phim Richard Jewell

Laura Dern, phim Marriage Story

Scarlett Johannson, phim Jojo Rabbit

Florence Pugh, phim Little Women

Margot Robbie, phim Bombshell

Đạo diễn xuất sắc

Martin Scorsese, phim The Irishman

Todd Phillips, phim Joker

Sam Mendes, phim 1917

Quentin Tarantino, phim Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Bong Joon Ho, phim Parasite

Phim hoạt hình hay nhất

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

I Lost My Body

Klaus

Missing Link

Toy Story 4

Phim hoạt hình ngắn

Dcera, Daria Kashcheeva

Hair Love, Matthew A. Cherry

Kitbull, Rosana Sullivan

Memorable, Bruno Collet

Sister, Siqi Song

Kịch bản chuyển thể xuất sắc

The Irishman, Steven Zaillian

Jojo Rabbit, Taika Waititi

Joker, Todd Phillips, Scott Silver

Just Mercy, Destin Daniel Cretton and Andrew Lanham

Little Women, Greta Gerwig

The Two Popes, Anthony McCarten

Kịch bản gốc xuất sắc

Knives Out, Rian Johnson

Marriage Story, Noah Baumbach

1917, Sam Mendes and Krysty Wilson-Cairns

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Quentin Tarantino

Parasite, Bong Joon-ho, Jin Won Han

Kỹ thuật quay phim xuất sắc

The Irishman, Rodrigo Prieto

Joker, Lawrence Sher

The Lighthouse, Jarin Blaschke

1917, Roger Deakins

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Robert Richardson

Phim tài liệu xuất sắc

American Factory, Julia Rieichert, Steven Bognar

The Cave, Feras Fayyad

The Edge of Democracy, Petra Costa

For Sama, Waad Al-Kateab, Edward Watts

Honeyland, Tamara Kotevska, Ljubo Stefanov

Phim tài liệu ngắn xuất sắc

In the Absence

Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone

Life Overtakes Me

St. Louis Superman

Walk Run Cha-Cha

Phim ngắn hay nhất

Brotherhood, Meryam Joobeur

Nefta Football Club, Yves Piat

The Neighbors’ Window, Marshall Curry

Saria, Bryan Buckley

A Sister, Delphine Girard

Phim nước ngoài hay nhất

Corpus Christi, Jan Komasa

Honeyland, Tamara Kotevska, Ljubo Stefanov

Les Miserables, Ladj Ly

Pain and Glory, Pedro Almodovar

Parasite, Bong Joon Ho

Dựng phim xuất sắc

Ford v Ferrari, Michael McCusker, Andrew Buckland

The Irishman, Thelma Schoonmaker

Jojo Rabbit, Tom Eagles

Joker, Jeff Groth

Parasite, Jinmo Yang

Biên tập âm thanh xuất sắc

Ford v Ferrari, Don Sylvester

Joker, Alan Robert Murray

1917, Oliver Tarney, Rachel Tate

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Wylie Stateman

Star Wars: The Rise of SkyWalker, Matthew Wood, David Acord

Sound Mixing xuất sắc

Ad Astra

Ford v Ferrari

Joker

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Thiết kế sản xuất xuất sắc

The Irishman, Bob Shaw and Regina Graves

Jojo Rabbit, Ra Vincent and Nora Sopkova

1917, Dennis Gassner and Lee Sandales

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Barbara Ling and Nancy Haigh

Parasite, Lee Ha-Jun and Cho Won Woo, Han Ga Ram, and Cho Hee

Nhạc phim hay nhất

Joker, Hildur Guðnadóttir

Little Women, Alexandre Desplat

Marriage Story, Randy Newman

1917, Thomas Newman

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, John Williams

The King, Nicholas Britell

Ca khúc trong phim hay nhất

“I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away,” Toy Story 4

“I’m Gonna Love Me Again,” Rocketman

“I’m Standing With You,” Breakthrough

“Into the Unknown,” Frozen 2

“Stand Up,” Harriet

Trang điểm và làm tóc

Bombshell

Joker

Judy

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

1917

Thiết kế trang phục xuất sắc

The Irishman, Sandy Powell, Christopher Peterson

Jojo Rabbit, Mayes C. Rubeo

Joker, Mark Bridges

Little Women, Jacqueline Durran

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Arianne Phillips

Hiệu ứng hình ảnh xuất sắc

Avengers Endgame

The Irishman

1917

The Lion King

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

