Đề cử Oscar 2020: Joker dẫn đầu danh sách

Danh sách đề cử Oscar 2020 vừa được công bố và Joker là phim xuất hiện trong nhiều hạng mục đề cử nhất.
Bộ phim Joker đã dẫn đầu với 11 đề cử, trong đó có những hạng mục quan trọng như Phim hay nhất, Đạo diễn xuất sắc (Todd Phillips), Nam diễn viên chính xuất sắc (Joaquin Phoenix)… Bộ phim 1917 của Sam Mendes và Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood của Quentin Tarantino nhận được 10 đề cử.
Dưới đây là danh sách các đề cử của Oscar 2020:
Phim hay nhất
Phim Ký sinh trùng của Hàn Quốc đã được đề cử hạng mục Phim hay nhất. (Ảnh: NYTimes)
Ford v Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite
Nam diễn viên chính xuất sắc
(Từ trái sang phải) Adam Driver, Antonio Banderas, Joaquin Phoenix và Leonardo DiCaprio – những ứng cử viên của hạng mục Nam diễn viên chính xuất sắc. (Ảnh: NYTimes)
Antonio Banderas, phim Pain and Glory
Leonardo DiCaprio, phim Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Adam Driver, phim Marriage Story
Joaquin Phoenix, phim Joker
Jonathan Pryce, phim The Two Popes
Nữ diễn viên chính xuât sắc
Cynthia Erivo, phim Harriet
Scarlett Johansson, phim Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan, phim Little Women
Charlize Theron, phim Bombshell
Renee Zellweger, phim Judy
Nam diễn viên phụ xuất sắc
Tom Hanks, phim A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins, phim The Two Popes
Al Pacino, phim The Irishman
Joe Pesci, phim The Irishman
Brad Pitt, phim Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Nữ diễn viên phụ xuất sắc
Kathy Bates, phim Richard Jewell
Laura Dern, phim Marriage Story
Scarlett Johannson, phim Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh, phim Little Women
Margot Robbie, phim Bombshell
Đạo diễn xuất sắc
Martin Scorsese, phim The Irishman
Todd Phillips, phim Joker
Sam Mendes, phim 1917
Quentin Tarantino, phim Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Bong Joon Ho, phim Parasite
Phim hoạt hình hay nhất
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
I Lost My Body
Klaus
Missing Link
Toy Story 4
Phim hoạt hình ngắn
Dcera, Daria Kashcheeva
Hair Love, Matthew A. Cherry
Kitbull, Rosana Sullivan
Memorable, Bruno Collet
Sister, Siqi Song
Kịch bản chuyển thể xuất sắc
The Irishman, Steven Zaillian
Jojo Rabbit, Taika Waititi
Joker, Todd Phillips, Scott Silver
Just Mercy, Destin Daniel Cretton and Andrew Lanham
Little Women, Greta Gerwig
The Two Popes, Anthony McCarten
Kịch bản gốc xuất sắc
Knives Out, Rian Johnson
Marriage Story, Noah Baumbach
1917, Sam Mendes and Krysty Wilson-Cairns
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Quentin Tarantino
Parasite, Bong Joon-ho, Jin Won Han
Kỹ thuật quay phim xuất sắc
The Irishman, Rodrigo Prieto
Joker, Lawrence Sher
The Lighthouse, Jarin Blaschke
1917, Roger Deakins
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Robert Richardson
Phim tài liệu xuất sắc
American Factory, Julia Rieichert, Steven Bognar
The Cave, Feras Fayyad
The Edge of Democracy, Petra Costa
For Sama, Waad Al-Kateab, Edward Watts
Honeyland, Tamara Kotevska, Ljubo Stefanov
Phim tài liệu ngắn xuất sắc
In the Absence
Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone
Life Overtakes Me
St. Louis Superman
Walk Run Cha-Cha
Phim ngắn hay nhất
Brotherhood, Meryam Joobeur
Nefta Football Club, Yves Piat
The Neighbors’ Window, Marshall Curry
Saria, Bryan Buckley
A Sister, Delphine Girard
Phim nước ngoài hay nhất
Corpus Christi, Jan Komasa
Honeyland, Tamara Kotevska, Ljubo Stefanov
Les Miserables, Ladj Ly
Pain and Glory, Pedro Almodovar
Parasite, Bong Joon Ho
Dựng phim xuất sắc
Ford v Ferrari, Michael McCusker, Andrew Buckland
The Irishman, Thelma Schoonmaker
Jojo Rabbit, Tom Eagles
Joker, Jeff Groth
Parasite, Jinmo Yang
Biên tập âm thanh xuất sắc
Ford v Ferrari, Don Sylvester
Joker, Alan Robert Murray
1917, Oliver Tarney, Rachel Tate
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Wylie Stateman
Star Wars: The Rise of SkyWalker, Matthew Wood, David Acord
Sound Mixing xuất sắc
Ad Astra
Ford v Ferrari
Joker
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Thiết kế sản xuất xuất sắc
The Irishman, Bob Shaw and Regina Graves
Jojo Rabbit, Ra Vincent and Nora Sopkova
1917, Dennis Gassner and Lee Sandales
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Barbara Ling and Nancy Haigh
Parasite, Lee Ha-Jun and Cho Won Woo, Han Ga Ram, and Cho Hee
Nhạc phim hay nhất
Joker, Hildur Guðnadóttir
Little Women, Alexandre Desplat
Marriage Story, Randy Newman
1917, Thomas Newman
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, John Williams
The King, Nicholas Britell
Ca khúc trong phim hay nhất
“I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away,” Toy Story 4
“I’m Gonna Love Me Again,” Rocketman
“I’m Standing With You,” Breakthrough
“Into the Unknown,” Frozen 2
“Stand Up,” Harriet
Trang điểm và làm tóc
Bombshell
Joker
Judy
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
1917
Thiết kế trang phục xuất sắc
The Irishman, Sandy Powell, Christopher Peterson
Jojo Rabbit, Mayes C. Rubeo
Joker, Mark Bridges
Little Women, Jacqueline Durran
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Arianne Phillips
Hiệu ứng hình ảnh xuất sắc
Avengers Endgame
The Irishman
1917
The Lion King
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Theo VOV
Lượt xem: 5